It’s been more than a year since the crime thriller series Cross made its small-screen debut. Based on James Patterson’s best-selling Alex Cross novels, starring Aldis Hodge in the lead, Cross Season 1 followed a brilliant yet emotionally complex forensic psychologist and homicide detective as he pursued a sadistic serial killer. Read on to find out when and where you can watch Cross Season 2, and whether Season 1 is worth adding to your watchlist.

When & Where To Watch Cross Season 2?

According to an official update, Cross Season 2 will premiere on Prime Video, with the first three episodes set to release on February 11, 2026 (as per World Screen), followed by weekly releases until the finale on March 18, 2026.

Is Cross Season 1 Worth Watching?

Cross Season 1 earned a 76% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 7.2/10 user rating on IMDb. If you’re a diehard crime-thriller fan, it’s definitely worth checking out, especially for its tense atmosphere, strong investigative angle, and an earnest lead performance by Aldis Hodge.

What To Expect From Cross Season 2

Aldis Hodge reprises his role as Alex Cross, the relentless detective who understands the mind of a serial killer better than most people. In Season 2, Cross is in pursuit of a ruthless vigilante who is hunting down corrupt billionaire magnates. How he pursues the case despite his personal struggles is expected to form the second season’s core plotline.

Cross Season 2 – Official Trailer

More Crime Thrillers Like Cross That Deserve To Be On Your Watchlist

If you love crime thrillers like Cross, especially serial killer dramas, here are some must-watch shows you should add to your watchlist, along with their streaming platforms:

1. Dexter: Resurrection (2025)

Creator: Clyde Phillips

Clyde Phillips IMDb Rating : 9/10

: 9/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video (India) | Paramount+ (U.S.)

Plot: Dexter: Resurrection picks up just weeks after Dexter: New Blood. Dexter awakens from a coma, only to find out his son, Harrison, has already left. He travels to New York City to find his son, but on their trail is Dexter’s former colleague Angel Batista (played by David Zayas) and a determined NYPD officer.

2. Mindhunter (2017)

Creator: Joe Penhall

Joe Penhall IMDb Rating : 8.6/10

: 8.6/10 Streaming On: Netflix (India & U.S.)

Plot: The psychological crime thriller follows FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench as they interview multiple serial killers in the late 1970s to understand criminal psychology and develop profiling techniques.

3. The Fall (2013)

Director: Allan Cubitt

Allan Cubitt IMDb Rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video, Peacock & AMC+ (U.S.)

Plot: The crime drama follows Belfast detective Stella Gibson (Gillian Anderson) as she investigates a series of murders and gradually closes in on Paul Spector (Jamie Dornan), an ordinary family man hiding a deadly secret, before he strikes again.

4. Hannibal (2013)

Creator: Bryan Fuller

Bryan Fuller IMDb Rating : 8.5/10

: 8.5/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video (U.S.)

Plot: The psychological horror thriller follows gifted FBI profiler Will Graham as he works with psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lecter to catch serial killers, unaware that Hannibal himself is a manipulative murderer hiding in plain sight.

5. Criminal Minds (2005)

Creator: Jeff Davis

Jeff Davis IMDb Rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Streaming On: Paramount+ & Hulu (U.S.)

Plot: The police procedural crime drama follows the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit as they track serial killers and other dangerous criminals by studying their behavior.

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch!

Must Read: 5 Must-Watch Movies & TV Shows Of Wagner Moura: From Narcos To The Secret Agent

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News