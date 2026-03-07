The Bride, despite the rich cast, is going to have a tough time at the box office, as it has begun on a disappointing note. The previews are shockingly low, and the film will lose the debut weekend battle against fellow release Hoppers. With that, Warner Bros will also lose its winning streak at the domestic box office this weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, the gothic drama features an ensemble cast led by Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley, along with a strong supporting cast comprising Peter Sarsgaard, Annette Bening, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Penelope Cruz. It has received average ratings on Rotten Tomatoes, but some are calling it one of the worst releases of the year. This will surely hinder the film’s box office collections.

The Bride’s collection from Thursday previews in North America

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando reveals that The Bride has underperformed in Thursday previews, earning shockingly low numbers. According to the report, the film collected only $1 million from Thursday previews, which is one of the lowest collections in recent memory. This is lower than 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’s $2.1 million, M3gan 2’s $1.5 million, and The Monkey’s $1.9 million previews.

Opening weekend projection

Initially, The Bride was tracking to earn between $16 million and $18 million at the box office in North America on its opening weekend. But owing to the disappointing preview collection, the opening weekend collection will be lower. The report claims that Christian Bale’s gothic drama is now tracking to earn between $8 million and $12 million on its opening weekend. It is a shockingly low debut for a film with a reported $90 million production cost.

The Bride’s plot

The story follows Frankenstein in 1930s Chicago, who asks Dr. Euphronius to help him create a companion. Together, they bring a murdered woman back to life as the Bride, sparking an unexpected romance while drawing the attention of the police and triggering radical social change. The Bride was released in the theaters on March 6.

