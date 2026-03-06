Christian Bale is one of Hollywood’s most versatile actors, known for delivering memorable performances across a wide range of genres: from American Psycho and The Machinist to The Dark Knight trilogy, The Prestige, The Fighter, and Ford v Ferrari. Meanwhile, Jessie Buckley continues to earn widespread acclaim for her Oscar-nominated performance in Chloe Zhao’s Hamnet. It’s therefore especially intriguing to see these two powerhouse performers come together for The Bride, a new big-screen adaptation inspired by Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel Frankenstein.

Now that the film’s Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score has been revealed, it’s worth looking at how it stacks up against Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein and other modern, popular adaptations of the iconic monster tale.

The Bride vs. Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein & Other Modern Adaptations – Rotten Tomatoes Score Comparison

At the time of writing, the Maggie Gyllenhaal-directed Gothic romance The Bride holds a 62% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, let’s see how Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein and some other modern adaptations fared with critics:

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein (2025): 85% Victor Frankenstein (2015): 26% I, Frankenstein (2014): 5% Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994): 42%

With a 62% critics’ score, The Bride lands in the middle of the pack among modern Frankenstein-inspired films. While it falls short of the strong reception for Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, it still performs significantly better than several earlier reinterpretations of the story.

The film comfortably surpasses the below-average scores of I, Frankenstein and Victor Frankenstein, while also edging past Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, which had a more mixed response despite its star-studded cast, including Robert De Niro. Overall, the early score suggests that The Bride has received a moderately positive reception, indicating that it’s a more favorably reviewed modern take on Mary Shelley’s iconic monster tale, even if it doesn’t reach the critical acclaim of Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation.

The Bride: Lead Cast, Plot & Storyline

Directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, the film is set in 1930s Chicago and follows a lonely Frankenstein monster (Christian Bale) who asks a brilliant scientist (Annette Bening) to create a companion for him. The experiment brings a murdered woman back to life as the Bride (Jessie Buckley), but her revival sparks romance, chaos, and a radical social movement. It also features Jake Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard, and Penelope Cruz in key supporting roles.

The Bride – Official Trailer

