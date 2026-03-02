The Actor Awards 2026 were held on March 1, 2026, at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California, United States. Kristen Bell hosted the show, and it was live-streamed on Netflix. Apart from a stellar list of winners, the Actors Awards 2026 also made headlines for quirky reactions by the winners. With a touching tribute to Catherine O’Hara by Seth Rogen and Harrison Ford’s cheeky joke that he was given the Lifetime Achievement Award “for being alive,” the Actors Awards 2026 was an eventful soiree. Here are the performances that won at the Actors Awards 2026:

List Of WINNERs At The Actors Awards 2026

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners – WINNER

Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet WINNER

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Miles Caton – Sinners

Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Paul Mescal – Hamnet

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Odessa A’Zion – Marty Supreme

Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good

Amy Madigan – Weapons WINNER

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Television Nominees

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Walton Goggins – The White Lotus

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Noah Wyle – The Pitt WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Britt Lower – Severance

Parker Posey – The White Lotus

Keri Russell – The Diplomat WINNER

Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus

Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz – The Studio

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside

Seth Rogen – The Studio WINNER

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kathryn Hahn – The Studio

Catherine O’Hara – The Studio WINNER

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Jean Smart – Hacks

Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Diplomat

Landman

The Pitt WINNER

Severance

The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio WINNER

Limited Series / TV Movie Nominees

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jason Bateman – Black Rabbit

Owen Cooper – Adolescence WINNER

Stephen Graham – Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Claire Danes – The Beast in Me

Erin Doherty – Adolescence

Sarah Snook – All Her Fault

Christine Tremarco – Adolescence

Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex WINNER

Stunt Ensemble Nominees

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

F1

Frankenstein

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning WINNER

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Andor

Landman

The Last of Us WINNER

Squid Game

Stranger Things

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Harrison Ford

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: BAFTAs 2026 List Of Winners: One Battle After Another & Hamnet Claim Glory, Leonardo DiCaprio Remains Winless

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News