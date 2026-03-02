The Actor Awards 2026 were held on March 1, 2026, at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California, United States. Kristen Bell hosted the show, and it was live-streamed on Netflix. Apart from a stellar list of winners, the Actors Awards 2026 also made headlines for quirky reactions by the winners. With a touching tribute to Catherine O’Hara by Seth Rogen and Harrison Ford’s cheeky joke that he was given the Lifetime Achievement Award “for being alive,” the Actors Awards 2026 was an eventful soiree. Here are the performances that won at the Actors Awards 2026:
List Of WINNERs At The Actors Awards 2026
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners – WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
- Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan – Sinners – WINNER
- Jesse Plemons – Bugonia
Trending
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
- Jessie Buckley – Hamnet WINNER
- Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
- Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
- Emma Stone – Bugonia
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Miles Caton – Sinners
- Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal – Hamnet
- Sean Penn – One Battle After Another WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- Odessa A’Zion – Marty Supreme
- Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good
- Amy Madigan – Weapons WINNER
- Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
- Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Television Nominees
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
- Walton Goggins – The White Lotus
- Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
- Noah Wyle – The Pitt WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
- Britt Lower – Severance
- Parker Posey – The White Lotus
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat WINNER
- Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus
- Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Ike Barinholtz – The Studio
- Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside
- Seth Rogen – The Studio WINNER
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Kathryn Hahn – The Studio
- Catherine O’Hara – The Studio WINNER
- Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
- Jean Smart – Hacks
- Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
- The Diplomat
- Landman
- The Pitt WINNER
- Severance
- The White Lotus
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Studio WINNER
Limited Series / TV Movie Nominees
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Jason Bateman – Black Rabbit
- Owen Cooper – Adolescence WINNER
- Stephen Graham – Adolescence
- Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Claire Danes – The Beast in Me
- Erin Doherty – Adolescence
- Sarah Snook – All Her Fault
- Christine Tremarco – Adolescence
- Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex WINNER
Stunt Ensemble Nominees
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning WINNER
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
- Andor
- Landman
- The Last of Us WINNER
- Squid Game
- Stranger Things
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
- Harrison Ford
Advertisement
For more such updates, check out Hollywood News
Must Read: BAFTAs 2026 List Of Winners: One Battle After Another & Hamnet Claim Glory, Leonardo DiCaprio Remains Winless
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News