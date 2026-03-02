Tom Holland and Zendaya are one of the most popular couples in Hollywood. Their romance started on the sets of Marvel’s Spider-Man film franchise and has since evolved into an engagement. Since their engagement, there have been several rumours about their nuptials. However, no official confirmation came from either actor. Now, the fans (and the internet) have launched into a frenzy over stylist Law Roach’s comment at a recent event that the two are already married.

Are Tom Holland & Zendaya Already Married? Law Roach Confirms

In a recent red carpet interview with Access Hollywood, stylist Law Roach has confirmed that the two are already married. The stylist said, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.” When asked for a reconfirmation, the stylist responded affirmatively.

Law Roach has been a stylist for the who’s who of Hollywood. Known for a tasteful curation of art, aesthetics, and fashion, Roach has often styled Zendaya in bespoke pieces, making her a talk of the town for her outfits. Law Roach is a good friend of the couple, and this confirmation does a good job at putting any rumours to rest.

Law Roach when asked about Tom Holland and Zendaya’s wedding: “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.” pic.twitter.com/aaUCYFiLXz — best of tom holland (@thollandrchive) March 2, 2026

Fan Reactions To Law Roach’s Comment On Tom Holland & Zendaya’s Wedding

One user asked for the photos of the wedding, raising a question over the lack of any photos or details from the media houses. The comment read, “And where are the photos? I don’t see anything circulating on the networks.”

And where are the photos? I don’t see anything circulating on the networks — Lysavan🌸 (@Jamoriquai0217) March 2, 2026

One user questioned the authenticity of Law Roach’s comment, wondering if the comment was only made to silence any pesky interruptors, “Is he just saying that to throw the bloodhounds off the scent?”

Is he just saying that to throw the bloodhounds off the scent? — Klaes Jensen🇩🇰 (@KlaesJensen) March 2, 2026

One user echoed the collective sentiment that his comment could be a lie or a confirmation, and the internet will not know until an official statement is made by the couple.

“he’s either lying or being deada*s, and I love that we don’t know,” wrote the user.

he’s either lying or being deadass and I love that we don’t know https://t.co/xLGRHf0WMw — mari (@blythsdaya) March 2, 2026

Another user also mentioned how the interviewer “was flabbergasted” after Law Roach’s comment. “THE INTERVIEWER WAS FLABBERGASTED IM SCREAMING,” read the quote.

THE INTERVIEWER WAS FLABBERGASTED IM SCREAMING https://t.co/VMkNhk1dh0 — 🅱️ (@clingyhud) March 2, 2026

One user was curious to see what dress Zendaya might have worn for her wedding. The comment read, “i just wanted to see one picture of her dress, one.”

i just wanted to see one picture of her dress, one https://t.co/08jUH0rsru — ؘmands (@brinallanov) March 2, 2026

The rumours of Tom Holland and Zendaya’s wedding have been circling ever since they announced their engagement. While Law Roach’s comment has reignited curiosity about the couple’s private life, an official confirmation is still awaited. As one of Hollywood’s most private couples, Tom Holland and Zendaya have managed to keep their private life private, away from the prying eyes.

