Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights is closing in on a major box office milestone as it heads into its third weekend. The steamy romance starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi is now approaching the $200 million mark worldwide. Adapted from the 1847 novel by Emily Brontë, the film arrived on February 13 alongside three other releases and quickly positioned itself among the top performers both in North America and overseas.

Wuthering Heights Box Office Performance So Far

According to Box Office Mojo, Wuthering Heights has collected $177.2 million globally against a production budget of $80 million. North America has delivered $67.5 million, contributing 38.1% of the total revenue. International markets are driving the bigger share, accounting for 61.9% with $109.7 million. Overseas business continues to power the film’s global standing as it maintains a strong grip across key territories.

Wuthering Heights Box Office Summary

North America – $67.5 million

International – $109.7 million

Worldwide – $177.2 million

In North America, the film has consistently ranked among the top two titles, sharing the race with Sony’s animated feature GOAT. Friday brought a shift in placement following the release of Scream 7, pushing Wuthering Heights to third position. Even so, audience interest remains firm as the film sustains healthy daily numbers.

Strong Overseas Run With China Release Pending

Overseas markets are carrying much of the weight. With billion-dollar titles such as Zootopia 2 and Avatar: Fire and Ash nearing the end of their theatrical runs, more room has opened for Fennell’s adaptation to command attention.

On Friday alone, Wuthering Heights added $4 million from 76 overseas markets. A release in China is still pending, a significant territory that could further strengthen the overall tally.

Wuthering Heights Set To Cross The Lost City’s Worldwide Gross

The $200 million break-even threshold is now within reach, placing the film on course to become the first release of the year to achieve that benchmark.

Another milestone sits directly ahead. Sandra Bullock’s 2022 action-adventure comedy The Lost City closed its run with $192.9 million worldwide, including $105.3 million from North America. Wuthering Heights stands around $15 million away from surpassing that total, a gap expected to close by the end of the third weekend as the film continues its upward global run.

Wuthering Heights: Cast & Plot

Set in the Yorkshire moors, the story follows the intense and destructive relationship between Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw. The film stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff, respectively, alongside Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes, and Ewan Mitchell in supporting roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Scream 7 North America Box Office: Carves Out Franchise-Record $7.8M In Previews, Targets Massive $60–70M Opening Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News