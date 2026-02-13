Emerald Fennell’s latest feature entered public discourse well before its premiere. The adaptation of Wuthering Heights has triggered sustained debate. It is centered not on production scale but on the main character’s interpretation. Jacob Elordi has been cast as Heathcliff, while Margot Robbie portrays Catherine Earnshaw. The announcement, however, immediately prompted discussion across literary communities and film buffs alike. His origins are described with ambiguity. But interpretations have varied across decades. Keep reading to learn more.

Jacob Elordi’s Casting As Heathcliff In Wuthering Heights Fuels Discussions

The controversy reflects the enduring weight of Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel. In it, Heathcliff is introduced as an orphan discovered in Liverpool. He was then brought into the Earnshaw household. The text includes language suggesting Romani heritage, and moreover, certain descriptions imply possible Spanish or mixed ancestry. However, the narrative never explicitly defines his racial identity. This uncertainty has therefore generated sustained academic debate.

every time they do wuthering heights and they cast a white man as heathcliff an angel loses its wings. wuthering heights without race/racialisation as a setting and constraint is just??? not the same story at all. what do these producers think the mistreatment of heathcliff is? https://t.co/XaDjh3hQop — ✨ nova ✨ (@novatjerneld) September 23, 2024

Michael Stewart, director of the Brontë Writing Center, told The Telegraph, “I feel quite strongly that Emily’s intention was that he was either Black or mixed-race and there are lots of clues in the text to suggest that.” Stewart also addressed changing cultural standards, stating, “With ‘Wuthering Heights,’ you’ve had many years of white actors playing the more ambiguous ethnic character. But things are different now, the way we represent certain people in art and culture comes with a responsibility now that wasn’t there 20 years ago.”

Earlier adaptations demonstrate shifting interpretations. Andrea Arnold’s 2011 version cast multiracial actor James Howson as Heathcliff opposite Kaya Scodelario.

james howson as heathcliff in wuthering heights (2011) pic.twitter.com/8CU7H12rda — 𝜗ৎ maria (@wildfellheights) December 30, 2025

Previous productions featured performers such as Tom Hardy and Ralph Fiennes in the role. Thus, portrayals have reflected the priorities of their respective eras. Margot Robbie expressed strong support for Elordi in an interview with Variety. “I saw him play Heathcliff. And he is Heathcliff. I’d say, just wait. Trust me, you’ll be happy,” she said. Robbie added, “To be a part of that is special. He’s incredible and I believe in him so much. I honestly think he’s our generation’s Daniel Day-Lewis.”

Fennell explained her reasoning as well in an interview with THR. “I think the thing is everyone who loves this book has such a personal connection to it and so you can only ever kind of make the movie that you sort of imagined yourself when you read it. That’s the great thing about this movie is that it could be made every year and it would still be so moving and so interesting,” Fennell asserted. Consequently, Fennell’s decision has been examined through both artistic and social lenses.

Fall in love again and again with Emerald Fennell’s imagining of #WutheringHeights. From its gorgeous set design & costumes, striking cinematography, & bombastic music by Charli XCX, the film leans into the passion + obsession of Catherine & Heathcliff’s torrid love story. pic.twitter.com/rHpD0jsahv — Meredith Loftus (@MeredithLoftus) January 29, 2026

