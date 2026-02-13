Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. While people can enjoy movies on the big screen any time with their loved ones, February 14 always feels special. It’s the best time to sit in the comfort of a theater, enjoy your popcorn, and relax in your partner’s arms.

Valentine’s Day is also an important day for movie theaters, as many distributors hope for a strong turnout. From superhero films and horror slashers to romantic dramas and action movies, here are the top 10 movies that earned the most on Valentine’s Day at the North American box office.

1. Deadpool (2016)

RT Score – 85%

– 85% Director – Tim Miller

– Tim Miller Where To Watch – Prime Video & Disney+

– Prime Video & Disney+ Worldwide Collection – $782.6 million

– $782.6 million Valentine’s Day Collection – $42.5 million

Overview: The 2016 superhero movie is based on the Marvel Comics character Wade Wilson / Deadpool. In the film, Wilson seeks out the man who gave him the mutant abilities and a scarred physical appearance, leading him to become the anti-hero Deadpool.

2. Captain America: Brave New World (2025)

RT Score- 46%

46% Director – Julius Onah

– Julius Onah Where To Watch – Prime Video & Disney+

– Prime Video & Disney+ Worldwide Collection – $415.1 million

– $415.1 million Valentine’s Day Collection – $40.9 million

Overview: Based on Marvel Comics’ Sam Wilson/Captain America, this 2025 superhero movie is the fourth installment in the Captain America film series and a continuation of the television miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021). The movie follows Wilson, who investigates a conspiracy involving the US president Thaddeus Ross.

3. Fifty Shades Of Grey (2015)

RT Score- 25%

25% Director – Sam Taylor-Johnson

– Sam Taylor-Johnson Where To Watch – Apple TV

– Apple TV Worldwide Collection – $569.6 million

– $569.6 million Valentine’s Day Collection – $36.7 million

Overview – No Valentine’s Day list is complete without Fifty Shades of Grey. Based on E. L. James’ 2011 eponymous novel, the film follows a young college graduate, Anastasia “Ana” Steele, who becomes involved in a sadomasochistic relationship with young business magnate Christian Grey.

4. Valentine’s Day (2010)

RT Score – 17%

– 17% Director – Garry Marshall

– Garry Marshall Where To Watch – Prime Video & HBO Max

– Prime Video & HBO Max Worldwide Collection – $216.4 million

– $216.4 million Valentine’s Day Collection – $23.3 million

Overview – The film features a strong ensemble cast, including Anne Hathaway, Jessica Alba, Jessica Biel, Julia Roberts, and Bradley Cooper, and tells different love stories that unfold on Valentine’s Day.

5. Sonic The Hedgehog (2020)

RT Score – 64%

– 64% Director – Jeff Fowler

– Jeff Fowler Where To Watch – Prime Video & Fubo

– Prime Video & Fubo Worldwide Collection – $319.7 million

– $319.7 million Valentine’s Day Collection – $20.9 million

Overview – Based on the Sonic video game series, Sonic the blue anthropomorphic hedgehog, teams up with small town sheriff Tom Wachowski to stop the mad scientist Dr. Robotnik from taking over the world.

6. 50 First Dates (2004)

RT Score – 45%

– 45% Director – Peter Segal

– Peter Segal Where To Watch – Prime Video & Apple TV

– Prime Video & Apple TV Worldwide Collection – $198.4 million

– $198.4 million Valentine’s Day Collection – $19.7 million

Overview – The film follows the story of Henry Roth, a womanizing marine veterinarian who falls for an art teacher named Lucy Whitmore. When he discovers she has amnesia and forgets him when she falls asleep, he resolves to win her over again and again each new day.

7. Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014)

RT Score – 75%

– 75% Director – Matthew Vaughn

– Matthew Vaughn Where To Watch – Prime Video & Hulu

– Prime Video & Hulu Worldwide Collection – $414.3 million

– $414.3 million Valentine’s Day Collection – $15.4 million

Overview – The plot follows the recruitment of Gary “Eggsy” Unwin into Kingsman, a secret spy organisation. Eggsy joins a mission to tackle a global threat from Richmond Valentine, a wealthy megalomaniac and eco-terrorist.

8. Daredevil (2003)

RT Score- 42%

42% Director – Mark Steven Johnson

– Mark Steven Johnson Where To Watch – Prime Video & Disney+

– Prime Video & Disney+ Worldwide Collection – $179.1 million

– $179.1 million Valentine’s Day Collection – $15.3 million

Overview – Based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, Daredevil follows a blind lawyer who fights for justice in the courtroom and on the streets of New York as a masked vigilante.

9. The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out Of Water (2015)

RT Score- 80%

80% Director – Paul Tibbitt, Mike Mitchell

– Paul Tibbitt, Mike Mitchell Where To W a tch – Prime Video & Fubo

W tch – Prime Video & Fubo Worldwide Collection – $325.1 million

– $325.1 million Valentine’s Day Collection – $14.4 million

Overview – Based on the television series SpongeBob SquarePants, the film follows Burger Beard, a pirate who steals the Krabby Patty secret formula using a magical book that makes any text written upon it come true. This leads SpongeBob and his friends to travel to the ocean’s surface to confront Burger Beard and retrieve the formula.

10. Friday the 13th (2009)

RT Score – 26%

– 26% Director – Marcus Nispel

– Marcus Nispel Where To Watch – Prime Video & Apple TV

– Prime Video & Apple TV Worldwide Collection – $91.5 million

– $91.5 million Valentine’s Day Collection – $14.2 million

Overview – The slasher reboot follows Clay Miller as he searches for his missing sister, Whitney, who is captured by Jason Voorhees while camping in the woods at Crystal Lake.

