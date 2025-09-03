2025 has brought three major additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The year kicked off with Anthony Mackie’s Captain America: Brave New World, followed by the anti-hero ensemble Thunderbolts* and Pedro Pascal’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps. While the first film struggled with critics, the latter two won widespread acclaim.

Yet despite the positive reception, their combined worldwide box office still falls short of a single Marvel blockbuster from 2024 — Deadpool & Wolverine, which brought Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together in the iconic titular roles. The film not only scored 78% with critics and 94% with audiences on Rotten Tomatoes but also finished as the second-highest-grossing movie of the year. Here’s a closer look at the staggering numbers behind its success.

2025 MCU Films Vs. 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the three 2025 MCU films, Captain America 4, Thunderbolts*, and First Steps, stack up against the 2024 Marvel blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine at the worldwide box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

2025 MCU Films (Worldwide Gross)

Captain America: Brave New World – $415.1 million

Thunderbolts* – $382.4 million

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – $507.8 million

2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine – Box Office Summary

North America: $636.7 million

International: $701.3 million

Worldwide: $1.33 billion

Together, the three 2025 MCU titles have earned approximately $1.31 billion worldwide. That’s slightly less than Deadpool & Wolverine’s solo global haul of around $1.34 billion. However, since First Steps is still playing in theaters, the combined tally of the 2025 films is expected to eventually overtake Deadpool & Wolverine’s worldwide gross in the next few days.

Deadpool & Wolverine’s U.S. Box Office Tops First Steps’ Global Run

Another striking comparison: The current global earnings of The Fantastic Four: First Steps stand at $507.8 million, which is actually lower than the domestic box office total of Deadpool & Wolverine, which is $636.8 million. The gap is a staggering $129 million, underscoring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s MCU team-ups’ incredible impact on the North American audience. Moreover, its international box office earnings are even higher, at $701.3 million.

Deadpool & Wolverine – Official Trailer

