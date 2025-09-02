The Bad Guys 2 is holding steady at the cinemas, earning winning numbers amid multiple competitions. It has crossed $150 million at the worldwide box office and is closing in on its break-even point. The animated movie, however, is still far away from beating its predecessor, but it is closing in on a major milestone as well. Keep scrolling for more.

Pierre Perifel directed the sequel, which features Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Awkwafina, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos, Zazie Beetz, Alex Borstein, Richard Ayoade, and Lilly Singh reprising their roles from the first film. Danielle Brooks, Natasha Lyonne, and Maria Bakalova also join the cast.

How much has the film collected so far at the worldwide box office?

The Bad Guys 2 collected $21.99 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. It collected $4.69 million on its fifth weekend at the North American box office, and on Labor Day, it collected $1.56 million, bringing the domestic total to $74.55 million cume in 32 days. Internationally, the film has collected $103.48 million so far and counting, and allied to the domestic gross, it has hit $178.04 million cume worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo.

Check out the latest breakdown of the worldwide collection of the film.

North America – $74.5 million

International – $103.5 million

Worldwide – $178.0 million

Budget and Break-Even Target

According to media reports, The Bad Guys 2 was made on a budget of $80 million, and as per the industry’s rule, it needs to earn 2.5 times the budget, around $200 million worldwide, to break even. The film has collected $178.0 million at the worldwide box office and is less than $22 million away from hitting the break-even target. When the film hits $200 million, it will kill two birds with one stone—hitting this major milestone and breaking even.

What is the film about?

The Bad Guys struggle to find trust and acceptance in their newly minted lives as Good Guys, when they are pulled out of retirement and forced to do “one last job” by an all-female squad of criminals. The Bad Guys 2 was released on August 2.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Nobody 2 Worldwide Box Office: How Much More It Needs To Earn To Outgross M3GAN 2.0 & Bring Her Back?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News