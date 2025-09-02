With a $36.2 million global haul, Bob Odenkirk’s critically acclaimed sequel Nobody 2 has surpassed its estimated production budget of $25 million. However, based on the 2.5x rule, it still needs over $26 million to break even at the box office. Given its current pace and an early digital release on September 2, 2025, it appears unlikely that the sequel will reach the break-even point during its theatrical run.

As Nobody 2 inches toward the $40 million mark at the global box office, it is also closing in on the worldwide earnings of two of 2025’s popular releases: the sci-fi actioner M3GAN 2.0 and the horror film Bring Her Back. Let’s see how much it needs to earn to outgross these two films.

Nobody 2 vs. M3GAN 2.0 & Bring Her Back – Box Office Comparison

Here’s the box office breakdown of Nobody 2, according to Box Office Mojo, and how it compares to M3GAN 2.0 and Bring Her Back:

Nobody 2 – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $20.6 million

International: $15.5 million

Worldwide: $36.2 million

Here’s how M3GAN 2.0 and Bring Her Back performed globally:

M3GAN 2.0 – $39.1 million (Box Office Mojo)

(Box Office Mojo) Bring Her Back – $39.1 million (Box Office Mojo)

Both of these 2025 films earned roughly the same amount globally. This means that Nobody 2 currently needs to earn around $3 million more to surpass both titles. Given its current momentum, it is expected to hit this target in the next few days. Although it hasn’t set the box office on fire, Nobody 2 is expected to perform well on digital and Blu-Ray releases.

Nobody 2 – Next 2025 Box Office Target

With a current worldwide tally of $36.2 million, Nobody 2 is just behind the 93%-rated sci-fi thriller Companion, which has earned $36.8 million worldwide. Bob Odenkirk’s sequel is expected to close this gap of just over $600,000 within the next day or two.

What’s Nobody 2 All About

Nobody 2 is set four years after his explosive showdown with the Russian mob. In the sequel, an overworked Hutch goes on a family vacation to the small tourist town of Plummerville. But the fun-filled getaway takes a deadly turn when he crosses paths with a corrupt theme-park operator, a shady sheriff, and a powerful crime boss. It features Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, RZA, Christopher Lloyd, John Ortiz, Colin Hanks, and Sharon Stone.

Nobody 2 – Official Trailer

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: F1 China Box Office: Brad Pitt Starrer Becomes 20th Highest-Grossing Hollywood Film Post-COVID!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News