Following its theatrical release on August 15, 2025, Nobody 2, the sequel to Breaking Bad actor Bob Odenkirk’s 2021 action-thriller Nobody, garnered positive feedback from critics and audiences. The film scored a 78% critics’ score and an 89% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. At the global box office, Nobody 2 has managed to carve its own niche despite stiff competition from the horror sensation Weapons and other recent releases.

With an estimated production budget of $25 million and a current worldwide gross of $30.3 million, Nobody 2 still needs around $32 million more to break even (based on the 2.5x multiplier rule). Whether it can achieve that remains to be seen.

As it continues its global box office run, the film has surpassed the lifetime earnings of the highest-rated movie of all time. It’s Frank Darabont’s 1994 prison drama The Shawshank Redemption, which remains at the top of the IMDb Top 250 list with a remarkable 9.3/10 rating.

Nobody 2 Vs. The Shawshank Redemption – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at how the two films stack up at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

Nobody 2 Box Office Summary

North America: $17.5 million

International: $12.8 million

Worldwide: $30.3 million

The Shawshank Redemption Box Office Summary

North America: $28.7 million

International: $0.5 million

Worldwide: $29.3 million

As the figures show, Nobody 2 has just outgrossed The Shawshank Redemption at the global box office. Interestingly, both films were made on the same estimated budget of $25 million.

Nobody 2 Trails This Critically Acclaimed 2025 War Drama

Currently, Nobody 2 is closing in on the worldwide total of Alex Garland’s acclaimed war drama Warfare (2025). The action sequel stands at $30.3 million globally, about $3 million shy of Warfare’s $33.2 million. At its current pace, Nobody 2 could overtake the war drama’s earnings within the next few days.

What Is Nobody 2 About?

Nobody 2 is set four years after his explosive showdown with the Russian mob. In the sequel, an overworked Hutch goes on a family vacation to the small tourist town of Plummerville. But the fun-filled getaway takes a deadly turn when he crosses paths with a corrupt theme-park operator, a shady sheriff, and a powerful crime boss.

