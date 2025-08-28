The Fantastic Four: First Steps is achieving small global milestones at the box office on its way to the $500 million mark. It has now surpassed the worldwide haul of this Disney fantasy featuring Angelina Jolie in the leading role. The MCU movie is one of the highest-grossing Hollywood films of the year worldwide. Keep scrolling for more.

This is the second reboot of the Fantastic Four franchise. First Steps has become the highest-grossing F4 film ever. Vanessa Kirby stood out among the rest with her performance. It is on track to hit the break-even point at the worldwide box office. With F4, Marvel Studios’ bad luck continues despite delivering a billion-dollar blockbuster last year. It seems people are not ready to welcome new faces in the MCU.

How much has the film earned so far at the worldwide box office?

The Fantastic Four: First Steps collected $831K on day 33 at the North American box office, a decline of 38.3% from last Tuesday. It is now enjoying a firm hold at the box office. The domestic box office collection hits $258.7 million, and the international total is $233.16 million. Adding both the totals, the worldwide collection is $491.9 million.

Check out the latest breakdown of its worldwide collection:

North America – $258.7 million

International – $233.2 million

Worldwide – $491.9 million

Surpasses the worldwide haul of Angelina Jolie-led Maleficent 2

The audience loves Angelina Jolie as Maleficent. The first film was a box office success, but the second one, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, was not so much. Now, The Fantastic Four: First Steps has surpassed the worldwide haul of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. It collected $491.7 million in its worldwide run. First Steps has surpassed the global haul with its $491.9 million collection.

According to The Numbers, First Steps is now Disney‘s #72 highest-grossing film ever released worldwide. It has also surpassed Oz the Great and Powerful to achieve this feat. To break into the all-time top 70, it will have to beat 1992’s Aladdin. The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released on July 25.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Weapons North America Box Office Day 19: On Track To Beat Nope’s $120M+ Domestic Haul Soon!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News