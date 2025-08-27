Warner Bros Pictures’ F1: The Movie is still running at the theaters and has achieved the title of highest-grossing sports drama. It is now on track to surpass the domestic haul of Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts*. The movie will eventually reach this target and add another notable milestone. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Brad Pitt’s film had a reported budget of $300 million, but according to the industry’s thumb rule, it needs to earn around $750 million to break even. It is having a strong run at the cinemas, re-releasing on IMAX screens, and everything, but at the end of the day, it might not be as profitable as it seems now.

How much has the film earned at the North American box office after 60 days?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, F1: The Movie collected $184K domestically on its day 60 across 1021 theaters. The movie witnessed a decline of 31.6% from last Monday. It has collected $186.03 million at the North American box office. F1: The Movie is close to hitting the $190 million mark at the domestic box office.

Closes in on the domestic haul of Thunderbolts* and cracks 2025’s top 10 grossers

Based on the data, F1: The Movie is less than $5 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of Thunderbolts*. The MCU movie starring Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan collected $190.27 million at the domestic box office, making it the 10th highest-grossing film of the year. Brad Pitt‘s film is close to entering the domestic top 10 grossers of this year.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of the year at the domestic box office.

A Minecraft Movie – $423.9 million Lilo & Stitch – $421.8 million Superman – $347.3 million Jurassic World Rebirth – $335.8 million Sinners – $278.6 million How to Train Your Dragon – $262.6 million The Fantastic Four: First Steps – $257.9 million Captain America: Brave New World – $200.5 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $197.4 million Thunderbolts* – $190.3 million

Brad Pitt-led F1: The Movie, released on June 27, collected $604.9 million so far at the worldwide box office and counting. The sports film is tracking to earn around $620 million at the worldwide box office.

Box Office Summary

North America – $186.0 million

International – $418.9 million

Worldwide – $604.9 million

