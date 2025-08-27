The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the 37th movie in the MCU and was directed by Matt Shakman. The movie is edging closer to the MCU’s all-time top 20 and is on track to beat the domestic haul of Captain America: The Winter Soldier this week. Once again, the MCU’s bad luck continues. Despite giving a billion-dollar movie last year, their movies are performing underwhelmingly. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The MCU movie plays a key part in the upcoming Avengers movies. This is the first film in the MCU’s Phase Six. Despite the critics’ favorable reviews, it is not financially performing well. The end-credit scene connects directly to Avengers: Doomsday. The Fantastic Four aircraft also appeared in the post-credit scene of Thunderbolts*. Robert Downey Jr’s return and many other OG MCU stars’ returns generate a lot of buzz around the film, and these box office failures will hopefully not impact its collection.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ box office collections in North America after 32 days.

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s latest data, The Fantastic Four: First Steps collected $6.0 million on its 5th three-day weekend. It is holding firmly at the cinemas these days and has witnessed a decline of -33.5% from last weekend. It has hit the $257.9 million cume at the domestic box office. It includes $547K collected on day 32 across 3190 theaters in North America.

Inches closer to beating Captain America: The Winter Soldier domestically

Chris Evans and Sebastian Stan-starrer Captain America: The Winter Soldier was released in 2014. It was the Russo brothers‘ MCU debut, and the film collected $259.76 million in its domestic run, becoming the 22nd highest-grossing film ever in the MCU domestically. The Fantastic Four movie is now less than $3 million away from beating Captain America: The Winter Soldier’s domestic haul and taking up the 22nd rank.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is on the verge of hitting the $500 million milestone. After thirty days of release, the film has collected $233.16 million overseas. Adding the domestic and international totals, the worldwide collection reached $491.07 million. It will cross $500 million this weekend. The film was released on July 25.

Box Office Summary

North America – $257.9 million

International – $233.2 million

Worldwide – $491.1 million

