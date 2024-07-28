The Russo brothers are responsible for crafting the four best films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and are now officially returning for Avengers 5 and 6. On Saturday, July 27, at the San Diego Comic-Con panel, Anthony and Joe Russo, collectively known as the Russo brothers, confirmed they would be officially directing both upcoming Avengers movies.

Avengers 5 will be called Avengers Doomsday, while Avengers 6 is officially called Avengers Secret Wars and will be released in May 2026 and May 2027, respectively.

The news of the Russon brothers’ return to the franchise was well-received by fans. Anthony and Joe Russo are credited with directing four blockbuster MCU films, including 2019’s Avengers Endgame, which grossed over $2.7B worldwide. In the wake of their return to the MCU, we have ranked all their Marvel films from worst to best based on box office performance.

1. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

The second movie in the Chris Evans Captain America Trilogy is deemed one of the best solo movies in the entire franchise. The Russo brothers directed film with a production budget of $170,000,000 and $714.4M worldwide, per the Numbers.

2. Captain America: Civil War (2016)

A sequel to The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, which featured several other Avengers, grossed over $1.1B worldwide.

3. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

The epic film saw several characters in the MCU, including Thor, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Iron Man, Hulk, and Doctor Strange, team up to save the world from Thanos. It grossed just over $2 billion worldwide.

4. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

The last MCU film directed by the Russo brothers before taking a year-long break from the franchise was their highest-grossing movie. The Russo brothers went out with a bang, earning $2.7B at the worldwide box office.

Given that their four MCU films have collectively grossed over $6B, it’s seemingly a forgone conclusion that the upcoming Avengers films will be a bonafide hit.

