Drake is a proud father to his adorable son Adonis, but there was a time when he refused to acknowledge him as his son in public and kept him hidden from the world. In 2017, the rapper welcomed Adonis Graham with former adult film star Sophie Brussaux.

However, he did not reveal that he had embraced fatherhood till a year later. Drake eventually revealed that he was not sure about the parentage of the child and had to take DNA tests twice before he could make a public announcement. It was in 2020 when he finally posted pictures of Adonis on social media and introduced him to his fans.

Drake Initially Denied Welcoming a Son with Sophie Brussaux

Adonis Graham was born on October 11th, 2017. At the time, reports started emerging that Drake had welcomed a child with Sophie Brussaux, a former adult star turned artist from France. However, Drake’s representatives denied the reports of his fatherhood and called Sophie a liar.

A year later, fellow rapper Pusha T accused him of hiding his son owing to Sophie’s past profession in a diss track. Reports also suggested that Drake did not want to be associated with the child, as he had only met his mother a couple of times before she got pregnant. The rapper finally came clean in 2018 and accepted that Adonis is indeed his son.

In his song ‘Emotional,’ which was released in June 2018, Drake addressed the whole situation as he sang, “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world/I was hiding the world from my kid. Breakin’ news in my life I don’t run to the blogs/ The only ones I wanna tell are the ones I can call.” adding, “I had to come to terms with the fact that it’s not a maybe.”

Drake Revealed He Had to Take Paternity Test Twice

In 2019, Drake opened up about his son in the Rap Radar podcast and revealed that he wasn’t sure about Adonis’ parentage when Sophie broke the news of her pregnancy to him. He then underwent a paternity test, which got ruined in transit. “I was in a really weird pending situation where I didn’t want to go tell the world that that was my son, and it wasn’t,” he said in the podcast.

Drake then went through another DNA test, which confirmed him as Adonis’ father. “He’s a stunning child you know, with the brightest blue eyes and at the time I was like ‘I don’t know,’” the rapper said about his son on the podcast. Finally, in March 2020, Drake introduced his son to the world by posting his pictures on his Instagram stories. Adonis currently resides with his mother in France, but is often seen hanging out with Drake.

