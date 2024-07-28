Bianca Censori probably shocked the internet by wearing place-appropriate clothes for the first time. She was photographed with her husband, Kanye West, at a hotel in California on Friday. Bianca has always been under media surveillance for obvious reasons—her marriage and her overly revealing clothes. The Yeezy architect remains unbothered by the trolls and criticisms, especially because she is off social media. Scroll below for more.

Bianca’s family members also reportedly expressed concern over her clothes. Her father, in particular, was furious about it and wanted to chat with Ye about it. However, when her mother visited the couple in the US, she seemed quite jolly with them. Before her, Ye was married to Kim Kardashian, and then he was allegedly dating Julia Fox for a brief time.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori got married in 2022, soon after his divorce from Kim Kardashian, and the whole thing surprised many. As the netizens came to terms with that, they were bombarded with the couple’s weird shenanigans in public, including their lewd activity in Venice last year. Currently, the couple mostly stays in the news for Bianca‘s near-nude fashion, and this time, the netizens are seemingly shocked as she gets spotted wearing appropriate swimwear around the pool.

TMZ reported that they were heading towards the pool at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito. Kanye West was not dressed for the occasion; he wore a white t-shirt and khaki pants. He completed his look with black sunnies. But his wife, Bianca Censori, raised the mercury levels in a bright yellow bikini top and a beige-colored thong-styled bottom, which can be called an ideal outfit for a swim.

She completed her look with a pair of high heels. The internet is not ready to see her dress so appropriately and fitting for the occasion.

One of the users on X wrote, “most clothes i’ve seen on her in months.”

Another said, “Bianca is finally wearing revealing clothing at a place where it’s mostly revealing clothing? She made it.”

One user commented on Kanye’s outfit and wrote, “He’s going in full dressed.”

Followed by, “She covers up more at the pool than out in the streets lmaoo.”

“It makes sense now lol. She always dresses like she’s about to swim,” said another.

And, “why is she more covered in the pool than the streets.”

Check out the pictures here:

Ye and Bianca at the pool yesterday pic.twitter.com/OwT7D9cz6L — Ye Bianca (@YeandBianca) July 27, 2024

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Bridgerton’s ‘Lady Danbury’ Adjoa Andoh Calls Out Show For ‘Lighting Black Skin’, ‘Nothing’s Changed’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News