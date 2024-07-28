Deadpool & Wolverine is showing its power at the worldwide box office. The weekend has not even come to an end, but it has already surpassed the MCU’s last movie, The Marvels’ entire global run. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman coming together in their full glory was something the fans wanted to see on the big screen for a long, long time. Since it has happened, the results are going in the expected direction. Keep scrolling for more.

The Marvels was released in November last year and had the highest production budget compared to the other MCU movies post-COVID. However, it is the lowest-grossing MCU movie ever. The first Captain Marvel movie, which came out in 2019, did exceptionally well at the box office, collecting over $1.1 billion worldwide. The sequel fell completely flat and was an utter disappointment regarding collections.

Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine was the most anticipated movie of the year. It was about time the fans finally saw Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on the screen, as they had intended. The film is being praised by many, and the box office is also surging rapidly; however, whether it will cross the one-billion mark is still uncertain. But it has definitely beaten The Marvels, starring Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson, and Iman Vellani.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Deadpool & Wolverine has crossed the $200 million mark at the global box office. It grossed $50.3 million on Friday, completing its rollout, and hit a $115.1 million international cume over 52 markets in just three days. It has collected $211.1 million in three days. The MCU movie is eyeing a $460 million-$500 million opening weekend worldwide.

2023’s The Marvels was massively criticized, and even South Korean actor Park Seo Joon could not save the movie from getting tanked at the box office. It collected only $84.5 million in the US and $121.6 million overseas, taking the global haul to $206.13 million. Deadpool & Wolverine has surpassed the collection in just three days.

Deadpool & Wolverine was released in the theatres on July 26 and is running successfully.

