The Marvel fans are assembling for the one and only MCU film, Deadpool & Wolverine. The previews of the Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds starrer have scored amazing numbers on the previews. It is among the all-time biggest previews in the North American box office. It is under Avengers: Infinity War with a marginal difference. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie has stoked the audiences with its surprising cameos, but we will not discuss that in this story and keep it completely spoiler-free. The fans were elated to see Hugh in that comic-accurate suit, and it was worth the wait. The actions were bloodier than the previous Deadpool movies, and it is an R-rated film in the true sense. This is more significant because this is MCU’s first R-rated movie, and they lived up to it.

The buildup and buzz for this MCU movie have been since its announcement. Deadpool & Wolverine collected $38.5 million in North America, beating Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness’s $36 million previews. The numbers are from the Thursday previews. It has broken the previous record for R-rated films in the US for all time. The movie has earned twice as much as the prequel Deadpool 2, which was released in 2018.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Deadpool & Wolverine has made it to the top 10 biggest previews ever listed at the US box office. The MCU movie is #8 on that list, above Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and below Avengers: Infinity War, only behind by half a million dollars. Check out the top 10 movies with the biggest previews ever below-

The Dark Knight Rises – $30.6 million Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – $36 Million Deadpool & Wolverine – $38.5 million Avengers: Infinity War – $39 million Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – $40 million Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 – $43.5 million Star Wars: The Last Jedi – $45 million Spider-Man: No Way Home – $50 million Star Wars: The Force Awakens – $57 million Avengers: Endgame – $60 million

Deadpool & Wolverine has been received well among audiences, with an Audience Score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. Word of mouth is really strong. It might even have a $200 million—$230 million debut weekend in the US. The movie was released in theatres on July 26.

