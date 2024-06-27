Marvel star Letitia Wright, known for playing Shuri in the MCU, teased a hopeful update on Black Panther 3. The titular character was played by Chadwick Boseman, but he passed away in 2020 due to cancer. Letitia’s character stepped in as the new Black Panther in the 2022 sequel Wakanda Forever. The young actress recently opened up about her potential return to the MCU while promoting Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot, a movie she has produced.

The first film was released in 2018, and the fans, for the first time, witnessed the genius Shuri, played by Letitia. The entire Black Panther team was devastated by Chadwick’s death, and this was tactfully handled in the sequel. Letitia made appearances in Avengers: Infinity and Endgame, too. The origin movie of T’Challa and its sequel were not box office successes, but they also have Oscar awards.

Letitia Wright attended The View on Wednesday to promote Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot. Co-host Sunny Hostin asked the young actress about her return to the MCU and Black Panther 3. Sunny asked the Avengers: Infinity War actress, “There are some new Avenger movies on the horizon, and everyone wants to know if Shuri will be making another appearance in the Marvel universe. We need it.”

We all know Marvel is strict about keeping things under wraps, and the actors get alert whenever they answer questions related to Marvel. Similarly, Letitia Wright carefully answered the host’s question and said, “If it’s, uh, let’s just say, let’s just say… I would like to continue with Shuri. She’s one of my favorite characters, such a blessing, honestly, I kid you not. I’m so grateful for her.”

When asked about a potential Black Panther 3, Letitia Wright said, “There’s a lot coming up.” She smiled while answering that.

The 2018 movie collected $1.33 billion, while the sequel earned $853.98 million at the global box office, bringing the franchise total to $2.19 billion. Watch Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney+.

