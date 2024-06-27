Brendan Fraiser and Rachel Weisz starrer The Mummy is a cult classic directed by Stephen Sommers. The movie was released in 1999, and this year, it turns 25. With movies like this, Fraser became one of the favorite action-adventure heroes of the cinephiles. However, the Oscar winner almost died while filming a stunt in this 1999 movie. Sommers recalls the anxiety-filled moment in a recent interview.

It was a remake of the 1932 movie of the same name. In addition to Brendan and Rachel, the movie also featured John Hannah, Arnold Vosloo, Oded Fehr, and more. Keep scrolling for more.

The Mummy director, Stephen Sommers, recently shared the horrific incident from the film’s set when Brendan Fraser was knocked out and was completely unconscious. Fraser’s character was hung by a rope in the scene, and the lead star decides to do the stunt himself. Sommers recalled, “We had a great stunt team, but Brendan is a big, tough guy, and he was younger back then. We kind of beat the crap out of him. Everybody talks about the scene when he gets hung. Usually, when somebody gets hung, it’s a dummy, and that’s why they put bags over people’s heads.”

Sommers continued, “Brendan was always gung-ho, and he was like, ‘Make the noose really tight on me.’ Then he decided to let his knees sag a little bit. But what he forgot is that the minute you put that much pressure on your carotid arteries, it knocks you out.”

The Mummy director added, “We all looked, and he’s completely unconscious. It was fine, and he recovered in 10 seconds. But he woke up like, ‘What happened?'”

The Mummy, starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz, was a commercial success back then, but it reportedly received average reviews. The action-adventure collected $43.36 million on its opening weekend, according to The Numbers. It earned $157.1 million in the US and $418.1 million worldwide.

