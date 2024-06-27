Kevin Costner’s magnum opus, Horizon: An American Saga, is finally ready to hit the screens. The epic Western film series comprises four parts, with the first one, Chapter 1, releasing in theaters on June 28th, 2024.

The movie, co-written, directed, produced by, and starring Kevin Costner, tells the tale of the expansion of the American West before and after the Civil War. Apart from Costner, several other big names are also going to be seen in the project. Here is the complete cast and character guide of Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1.

Kevin Costner as Hayes Ellison

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner plays the lead role of Hayes Ellison, a loner and reclusive man with sharp survival skills, who often finds himself in dangerous situations. The Oscar-winning actor is currently in the fifth decade of his career, having been a part of acclaimed films like Dances with Wolves, 3 Days to Kill, and For Love of the Game.

Sienna Miller as Frances Kittredge

Sienna Miller plays Frances Kittredge, a strong-willed woman who was brought to the Horizon by her husband against her own wishes, in hopes of a better life. Miller shot to global fame in the year 2004 with her films Layer Cake and Alfie, and went on to star in G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, Live by Night, and American Woman.

Sam Worthington as First Lt. Trent Gephardt

Avatar actor Sam Worthington essays the role of First Lt. Trent Gephardt in Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1. Gephardt is a soldier full of ideals and morals, who gets angry looking at the messy world around him. Apart from Avatar, Worthington has also appeared in the movies Hacksaw Ridge and The Shack.

Danny Huston as Colonel Houghton

Veteran actor Danny Huston stars as Colonel Houghton, an empathetic commander who understands the plight of the settlers. The actor has earlier been a part of films like Wonder Woman, Frankenstein, and Ivans Xtc.

Michael Rooker as Sgt. Major Riordan

Sgt. Major Riordan, played by Michael Rooker, is a military man at Camp Gallant, who leads a group of recruits to Horizon to provide assistance, together with First Lt. Gephardt. Rooker is recognized for his roles in the movies Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Jena Malone as Ellen/Lucy

Jena Malone portrays the role of Ellen, also known as Lucy, in Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1. Ellen went through a long and tedious journey in life before settling in the mining town of Watts Parish and marrying a man named Walt. Malone began her career back in 1995 and has since appeared in films like Into the Wild and The Hunger Games series.

Tatanka Means as Taklishim

Tatanka Means appears in the film as Taklishim, an Apache warrior, who is torn between two ideologies as his father wants to wait out the influx of settlers, while his brother wants to resist and push them back. Means made news last year when he was seen in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

Supporting Cast

Apart from the above actors, Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 also features an impressive ensemble cast, including:

Abbey Lee as Marigold

Jamie Campbell Bower as Caleb Sykes

Jon Beavers as Junior Sykes

Owen Crow Shoe as Pionsenay

Wasé Chief as Liluye

Luke Wilson as Matthew Van Weyden

Tom Payne as Hugh Proctor

Will Patton as Owen Kittredge

Isabelle Fuhrman as Diamond Kittredge

