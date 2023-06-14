The recently released Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 concluded the franchise as we don’t know when we will see our favourite characters from outer space in the MCU. With the third GOTG movie, even the director James Gunn bids farewell to the universe as he will be majorly looking after the DCU as he has been appointed as the head. However, while their future is uncertain, the director recently picked his favourite team and claimed they would easily beat the Earth’s mightiest heroes.

The third GOTG movie emerged as a big hit for the studio. Along with that, it has been made official that the leader of the team, Star-Lord, will return to the MCU. While there is no update about the fourth movie, don’t you think bringing Avengers face-to-face with Marvel’s team of misfits would be a nice idea?

During a recent conversation on his friend Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside Of You Podcast, James Gunn revealed who would win in a fight between the Guardians of the Galaxy and the Avengers. While picking his team, the director confidently claimed how they would beat the sh*t out of the earth’s mightiest heroes. “Listen, I always thought that the Guardians would beat the s**t out of the Avengers easily,” Gunn said.

James Gunn later explained that the Guardians Of The Galaxy are more technologically advanced just because they are from outer, giving them an upper hand. “Like, it’s just they’re from outer space. They have technology that is pretty advanced, so it would be hard to beat them,” said the filmmaker.

With all that, some Guardians Of The Galaxy cast members have officially bid farewell to the franchise as some might join James Gunn in his new venture with the DC studios. On the other hand, the filmmaker is about to begin working on the first major film from his and Peter Safran’s DC Studios slate, with Superman: Legacy already in early pre-production.

