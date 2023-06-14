The recently released The Idol series has been the talk of the town for quite some time as it has received massive fan backlash. While many of them are trashing the cast, Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye. Reacting to the same backlash, the show’s male lead has broken the silence as he defends his ‘douchebag’ character’s ‘gluttonous’ s*x scene in the second episode of the series.

Before you move on to the story, it does have spoilers from the second episode of HBO’s The Idol, titled ‘Double Fantasy’. The actor claims that if the s*x scene from the episode made you feel uncomfortable, they have accomplished their goal as he says, “There’s nothing sexy about it”. Read on to find out more about it!

The Weeknd and The Idol creator Sam Levinson spoke to GQ about the scene, which features his character Tedros verbally seducing Lily-Rose Depp’s pop star Jocelyn, which sparked controversy online. “However you’re feeling watching that scene, whether it’s discomfort, or you feel gross, or you feel embarrassed for the characters. It’s all those emotions adding up to: this guy is in way over his head, this situation is one where he is not supposed to be here,” said the singer.

The controversial scene had The Weeknd’s character in an uncomfortably hot and heavy moment with Lily-Rose Depp’s struggling pop star Jocelyn. His character asks the pop icon to “f*ckin’ stretch that tiny little p*ssy” while she puts her fingers inside her mouth. “You look at him, and this is a score — Jocelyn might be the biggest score he’s ever had. It’s very obvious,” said the Blinding Lights singer.

While calling his describing his The Idol character as a ‘Gluttony’, he says, “Whatever it is that he’s doing. Even the s*x, it’s so gluttonous. Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

