Selena Gomez is one of the most influential celebrities in the world. Being the most followed woman on Instagram, Sel is always in the headlines for some or the other reason. Recently, she was the talk of the town for her alleged online feud with Hailey Bieber, but now, it is one of the phases in her life which has grabbed attention. While Selena’s ex-beau The Weeknd is gearing up for his new show, The Idol, fans have a theory that the Wolves singer somewhere inspired Lily Depp-Rose’s character Jocelyn.

The Weeknd has turned creator alongside Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim to bring The Idol, the story of an aspiring pop idol and her complex life, to the viewers. The show will see Lily Depp-Rose as Jocelyn, The Weeknd as Tedros, BLACKPINK’s Jennie and more stars.

The Idol is currently in talks ever since its makers released its controversial teaser. While many are excited to watch the show, others are criticising it for its dark theme. Apart from this, a new fan theory suggests that the show’s lead character Jocelyn is inspired by Selena Gomez’s life in 2016-17 and her romantic involvement with the Blinding Lights singer. For the unversed, it was The Weeknd who pitched the show to his co-creators.

Lily’s Jocelyn in the upcoming show plays a pop singer, who is determined to be an acclaimed one in the industry. However, after one of her tours gets disrupted, she meets Tedros to reinvent herself and sneak at the deepest and darkest depths of her soul.

A fan found a connection between Jocelyn’s story and Selena Gomez’s life when she made a superb comeback with The Weeknd and explored some s*xier themes with her music. As per a report by the Twitter handle of Buzzing Pop, the fan wrote, “Similarly, Selena Gomez released her documentary My Mind & Me in which she explained that her tour wasn’t meeting her standards. Shortly after she ended the tour and took a break, coming back with The Weeknd wrapped around her arms and a more s*xier sound and image with Fetish being her 2017 single that is arguably her more s*xier song.”

The fan continued, “Her 2017 Vogue cover was Gomez’s first time feeling “s*xy”, at least that’s what she claimed. The Idol is basically a reintroduction to the life of Selena Gomez in 2016-2017.” The fan also added that K-Pop star Jennie’s role in the show resembles Selena Gomez’s longtime personal assistant and pal Theresa Mingus. The fan wrote, “Blackpink member Jennie Kim will be playing as Jocelyn’s assistant and friend, which is better known as Theresa Mingus to Selena Gomez.”

However, there is no proof that The Idol is based on Sel’s life, and it is merely a fan’s theory.

