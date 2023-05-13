Selena Gomez is one of the most significant artists of all time in the entertainment industry. She started her career with Disney and transitioned into acting and singing full-time in Hollywood, becoming one of the most successful singers globally. Over the years, Sel has given us some of the biggest hits, but there’s one which is very close to our heart, and it is ‘Hand To Myself’ where she dished out body positivity goals donning just bra and knickers, and we could barely take our eyes off her. Scroll below to watch the video.

Selena is massively popular among fans, with over 415 million followers on Instagram. The Rare singer is one of the most followed women celebrities on the photo-sharing platform and makes a whopping amount per post on the same.

Now talking about her song ‘Hands To Myself’, Selena Gomez released it in 2016 on YouTube and has over 450 million views. In the video, Sel can be dressed in a black bra that she pairs with matching knickers and looks absolutely breathtaking, donning this s*xy combination.

For makeup, Selena Gomez opted for a black smokey eyes look with nude glossy lips and loads of bronzer on the face and body. She kept her tresses open with bangs falling over her forehead and layers at length.

Watch the video below:

She’s a legend and icon and is literally worshipped by her fans worldwide!

Selena Gomez often advocates body positivity through her social media handles and shares raw and real pictures of herself, inspiring her millions of followers.

What are your thoughts on ‘Hands To Myself’? Tell us in the space below.

