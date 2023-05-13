While Johnny Depp continues to make news for everything that he is doing in the last couple of years, it looks like his daughter Lily-Rose Depp has decided to grab some of the spotlight for a happy reason. The star kid has now confirmed that she has found love again, and this time in rapper 070 Shake. This is the first time Depp has decided to go public with her relationship since her breakup with Timothee Chalamet three years ago.

For the unversed, Lily-Rose came into the limelight in February when it was rumoured that love has knocked her doors again. This was during the Paris Fashion Week where it was revealed that she is seeing female rapper 070 Shake. There was no update on the news after that.

But turns out it isn’t another rumour breaking the silence but a confirmation form Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp herself. Lily has now uploaded a romantic picture of her kissing 070 Shake and is celebrating four months of being together. Read on to know everything you should about this most exciting update of the day.

Danielle Balbuena, 25, who goes by the name 070 Shake, is now dating Pirates Of The Caribbean star Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp. The two have confirmed their romance by sealing it with a kiss and celebrating four months. The picture has gone much viral on the internet as this is Lily’s first relationship after she broke up with Timothee Chalamet in 2020.

Lily-Rose Depp met Timothee Chalamet in the sets of The King and the two were together from 2018 to 2020. The news comes in right when the rumours has stated that Timothee is dating beauty mogul Kylie Jenner. The two have also given some concrete evidences for the fans to believe so. Stay tuned for more!

