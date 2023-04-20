Hollywood’s heartthrob Timothee Chalamet was recently in New York City for the shoot of a commercial when he got into a minor accident. The videos of the same quickly surfaced on the Internet where the young actor can be seen crashing into a camera. Social media users then did not waste any time in coming up with their jokes as many claimed that he was day-dreaming about Kylie Jenner.

Timothee Chalamet has been making more headlines about his personal life off late than his professional. The 27-year-old is reportedly dating supermodel and social media star Kylie Jenner. Read on for more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A video of Timothee Chalamet crashing into an expensive-looking camera while on the set of a commercial went viral in no time. The actor was reportedly shooting with iconic filmmaker Martin Scorsese which involved him walking confidently onto the street. The Oscar-nominated actor can be seen walking with a broad smile when he suddenly crashes into a large camera placed on a metal jib arm. It appears Timothee somehow could not see the camera leading to the unfortunate collision. The actor seemed unfazed by the minor accident as he shook it off with a smile. He also picked a piece of what appeared to be the camera that had broken off and fallen to the ground.

Take a look:

Social media users thronged to Twitter to react to the viral video of Timothee Chalamet. One user joked, “He couldn’t wait to go home already to spend time with the Jenner,” whereas, another shared, “loooool i know that boy holding back tears.”

An individual asserted, “they almost broke his chest omfg” as one tweeted, “I know he’s crying on the inside.” The next one shared, “We all blame kylie and her family.”

Another quipped, “Sources saying that he’s daydreaming about kylie jenner.” And, one posted, “I wanna see camera footage from the other end.” The next one concluded, “Kardashian/jenner curse has started already.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com!

Must Read: When Jennifer Lawrence Called Bradley Cooper A ‘Wet Kisser’ & Wondered If Actors In Hollywood “Have Been Taking Advantage” Of Her

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News