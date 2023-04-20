Andrew Garfield after appearing in Spider-Man No Way Home has rekindled his entire fan base and they started demanding a third movie in his The Amazing Spider-Man franchise. Jamie Foxx played the role of Electro in it. During the release of the film back in 2014 Garfield and Jamie stumped the cricket fans with their short gig when they played the sport and entertained the audience gracing Indian Premiere League or IPL’s Extra Innings T20. The old video has been doing the rounds of social media and fans are having a ball throwing their humorous remarks at it.

IPL is currently going on and has taken over the country with the cricket craze. The first championship took place in 2007 and it has come a long way now with several Indian states battling it out with each other for the trophy. It’s like a festival here.

The throwback video from IPL Extra Innings T20 has been shared on Instagram by amazingspiderteen and it features The Amazing Spider-Man 2 stars Andrew Garfield and Jamie Foxx along with Sameer Kochhar. They play a few balls and Andrew coming from the native land of the sport did pretty well with the bat. It will not be wrong to say that he had a pretty mean swing! The one-one duel between Garfield and Foxx was evidently entertaining and at one point Electro actor went, “Kiss my wicket Spider-Man’.

Apparently, the event of Andrew Garfield and Jamie Foxx engaging in a friendly game of cricket took place in Singapore. It was right before an IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The comments in the resurfaced video are as amusing as the video.

One of the users wrote, “For a moment i thought Andrew would go: Theen Gunah Lagaan Deina Haogha”

“Spiderman in cricket verse”

“not andrew playing better than KL Rahul”

“Mahindra sigh garfield”

“He knows everything except saving Gwen”

“It’s like rivalary between Steve Smith vs Sheldon cottrell”

“Come to IPL”

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spider-Teen 🕸️ (@amazingspiderteen)

IPL 2023 is currently going on and it started on 31st March. And for more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

