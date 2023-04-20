Kylie Jenner has been all over the news lately because of her alleged dating reports with Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet. It’s quite weird to digest they are casually dating, so keeping that aside. Now, Kylie recently opened up about her facial surgery and shared how she never regretted going under the knife. Kylie even addressed one of the hot topics – plastic surgery and rumours about her. Keep scrolling to get the scoop!

Kylie is a social media influencer, a beauty entrepreneur, a mother and a Hollywood personality. The diva knows how to grab attention and has always been vocal about her life. She has now come out candidly speaking about her lip fillers.

Kylie Jenner sat down with HommeGirls for their Spring/Summer 2023 issue and discussed the misconception netizens have about her facial surgery. She said, “I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t! Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room.”

Going further in the conversation, Kylie Jenner revealed, “I was the girl performing for everyone. I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute.”

Kylie Jenner, the owner of Kylie Cosmetics, shared that her perspective towards makeup and beauty changed after she became a mother to her two children, Stormi and Aire. She shared in the same interview, “I see my features in my daughter and my son now, but you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it’s made me love myself more for sure. Beauty is always changing for me.”

In other news, neither Kylie nor Timothee has confirmed their alleged relationship, however, their actions are hinting at something else.

What are your thoughts about Kylie Jenner’s opinion about her facial surgery? Let us know!

