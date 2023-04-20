Scarlett Johansson and Joaquin Phoenix’s Her was a unique film which depicted a romantic connection between a man and an AI. Johansson made the role iconic with her voice acting. She and Phoenix had an intimate scene and Johansson once shared how awkward it was to shoot and how she caused the actor to lose the vigour while doing the s*x scene. Scroll below to get all the deets.

The film released in 2013, it got nominated for multiple awards and even won the Oscar for Best Writing, Original Screenplay. Johansson’s raspy voice added an extra tinge to the AI, Samantha. But the intimate scene was a little off-putting for Joaquin. Let’s find out why.

Scarlett Johansson in one of her appearances on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast shared how Joaquin Phoenix walked out while filming the s*x scene for Her. She shared, “I remember we came in that day, I’ve become that actor that’s like ‘let’s get dirty.’ I have to, because otherwise I’ll be petrified. Joaquin comes in, we try to get through one take and he was, like, losing it. He was like ‘I can’t do it.'”

Scarlett Johansson further shared that she and Joaquin Phoenix were shooting for the scene in a theatre and she was in a box. It led to a very weird situation when her ‘Her’ co-star left her in a box and went out to take a break.

Black Widow star recalled, “I was fine. Joaquin was not – he was so upset about it, he left the studio, and now I’m in this box by myself and I’m like, ‘I can’t do it alone. I need him to come back.’ He needed a break; he took a break and he came back in.”

Luckily things turned out well; Scarlett Johansson and Joaquin Phoenix along with director Spike Jonze presented us with this amazing film, Her.

