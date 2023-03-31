The sequel of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker movie has been anticipated after the first movie received critical as well as audience acclamations. The second movie in the series, Joker: Folie à Deux, is said to be a musical story focusing on Lady Gaga’s character of Harley Quinn. As her previous look photos have set the internet on buzz, a new video from the sets shows the actress singing as Harley Quinn.

The upcoming superhero movie musical has enlisted the talent of one of the world’s best singers. In continuation of the madness with a musical twist, the new set video has hyped up the audiences. Read on to find out more about the new footage from the production of the movie.

A video posted by a fan account of the Joker movie, @jokerfolienews has shared a sneak peek at Lady Gaga singing as Harley Quinn on the set of Joker: Folie à Deux. Even though the singer/ actress is not seen in the footage, her voice proves that she is singing a song for the movie. The fans were keen to notice her voice, as many commented upon the post.

Checkout the video of Lady Gaga singing as Harley Quinn from the sets of Joker 2

🚨 LADY GAGA CANTANDO NO SET DE "JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX" – #Joker2 🎬🃏 pic.twitter.com/lflVulzGcI — Joker Folie News (@jokerfolienews) March 30, 2023

The choice by director Todd Phillips to take Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à Deux was questioned by DC fans. However, as her first look came out, they were enthralled and convinced she could easily pull the job. Not to forget that Margot Robbie also played the same character in the DC movies, Lady Gaga had to stand up to the expectations of the audiences!

Also, being the first musical movie for a superhero franchise, Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix starrer Joker: Folie à Deux has a lot of attention from the superhero fandom.

