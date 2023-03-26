One of the most anticipated Hollywood movies of 2024 has to be Joker: Folie à Deux. It has been creating a buzz for the longest time ever, and fans keep tracking its every single news. Recently, two new pictures emerged on social media, revealing a protest scene from the movie. Hawk-eyed fans have made a brilliant observation and might have discovered a new Batman villain in Joker 2. Scroll on to learn more.

Joker: Folie à Deux is the sequel to Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix. While the actor will reprise the role of the titular character, Lady Gaga will be seen as Harley Quinn. A significant part of the film will take place in Arkham Asylum, a facility in Gotham city for mentally unwell folks. Most of the villains of the Batman world, including Joker, are placed in Arkham. The new posts that have surfaced online hint at a new Batman villain, who may or may not be connected to Joker and Arkham.

A crowd can be seen protesting outside the New York courthouse in one of the pictures shared by an Instagram page called Hypefilo. They are wearing the Joker mask, holding placards and have their Joker makeup on. They are demanding the release of Joker, who might be in Arkham or prison. The exciting bit is that one of the protestors holds a placard that reads, ‘Harvey Dent Is The Clown.’ It makes fans curious if Harvey Dent, aka the Two-Face, is a part of Joker 2.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hype (@hypefilo)

An Instagram page called Thehobbyman9 has also shared a closer look at the placard that reads, ‘Dent Is The Clown.’ For the unversed, Harvey Dent plays the role of a district attorney and politician in the Batman verse. According to Batman comics, a criminal throws sulphuric acid on him, which destroys half of his face – hence his alter ego name, the ‘Two-Face.’ The Two-Face may be a dangerous villain, even a hero, in Joker 2.

It has yet to be revealed whether Harvey will play a significant role in Joker 2 or whether his character will be used in the further sequels of the franchise. Recently, the first look of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn dropped on social media, with which her blazing red coat and animated makeup stood out.

Joker 2 will release in theatres in October 2024.

