Robert Pattinson is in the news for his second ‘The Batman’ movie. While his last outing as the caped crusader received a decent appreciation from the superhero fandom, they are eagerly waiting for the sequel. However, only pop culture enthusiasts know that the Batman actor was once a part of the Harry Potter movies.

Robert shot to fame as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, which many people don’t know. Before he got famous as Edward Cullen in 2008’s Twilight, the actor was once starstruck by his fellow Harry Potter castmates. Read on to find out more about it!

During a conversation with Collider, Robert Pattinson looked back at his role in the Harry Potter movies. When I did Harry Potter, I remember looking at Dan [Daniel Radcliffe], Rupert [Grint], and Emma [Watson] and being like, ‘Those guys are actors,’” said the Batman actor. He later added, “I was starstruck by them. And I was starstruck by these guys when I met them, even though I’d only seen Kristen in a few things. I’ve always had this separation.”

The Batman actor later added about filming alongside the other cast members of Harry Potter movies. “It’s funny to see people get humanized. With Dan, Rupert, and Emma, I still see them as that. I was with them for 11 months and I still see them as massively famous people,” said Robert Pattinson

However, the actor had no idea that faith had other plans for him, as three years down the line, he would become a global heartthrob. After appearing in 2008’s Twilight, Robert Pattinson’s film went on to earn $407 million worldwide, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

Not to forget his role as Bruce Wayne and his alter ego, Batman, seeks vengeance for the DC franchise. The actor is the newest addition to the long list of actors who have played the character of Batman. However, the critics and audiences have praised Pattinson for his new take on the character and are eagerly waiting for ‘The Batman – Part II’.

