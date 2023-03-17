Legendary TV host David Letterman recently made an appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ and he had a burning question for the latter concerning the 2023 Oscars since Kimmel hosted the award ceremony this year. During the show, the 75-year-old inquired about Tom Cruise asking where he was adding that Tom Cruise should have been there at the Oscars.

Letterman on the show questioned Kimmel, “Where was Tom Cruise?” to which the latter replied he was clueless about it and that there might be production issues. Not buying his excuse, Letterman dubbed it as “nonsense” adding, “Tom Cruise should’ve been there celebrating his big jetpack Maverick show.”

For the uninitiated, Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ scored six nominations at the Oscars this year ending up with one win for Best Sound. A few reports suggested that the ‘Mission Impossible’ might have missed the Academy Awards as he feared Scientology jokes and that he might also run into his ex-wife Nicole Kidman. Reacting to Letterman’s curiosity, Kimmel said, “It’s very non-specific. But we have no idea what happened” further stating, “It seems like he should’ve been there, but he was not there. Maybe he feels like he wasn’t going to win so he didn’t want to come.”

Check the video here:

To this Letterman said, “Between you and me, he should’ve been there, right?” During the interview, Kimmel then called Tom Cruise “the prince of Hollywood” to which Letterman reverted, “More to the power of your success. If Mr. Big Shot was not there the show was still never more successful. Nice going, Jimmy.”

Reports suggest that Tom Cruise was busy filming his new ‘Mission: Impossible’ movie in Italy, however, he was seen in London two days after the Oscars ceremony to attend Michael Caine’s 90th birthday party. Tom Cruise was not the only A-lister who missed the 2023 Oscars ceremony. James Cameron too missed the big show which Kimmel mentioned in his monologue saying, “You know, Tom and James Cameron didn’t show up tonight. The two guys who insisted we go to the theatre didn’t come the theatre.”

