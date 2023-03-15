Jimmy Kimmel was the host of the Oscars 2023, and well, he surely entertained the audience with his witty sarcasm and dark humour. He had given a long monologue speech at the 95th Academy Awards held on March 13th [IST], 2023, where he spoke about all the violent fiasco that had happened at the last year’s Oscars between Will Smith and Chris Rock. While talking about it, he mentioned a few Hollywood A-listers’ names who might fight for him if anything like that happened this year, and Andrew Garfield’s priceless reaction is going viral!

After Andrew’s awkward reaction started to go viral on social media platforms, the Oscars’ producers addressed it and cleared the air about why the Spider-Man fame actor did what he did. Keep scrolling to read about it!

Advertisement

Advertisement

When Jimmy Kimmel was addressing last year’s slap incident with some dark humour, he assembled his own team who would help him get through if anytime any violence broke out. He listed Creed III actor-director Michael B Jordan, The Fabelmans director Steven Spielberg and the Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal, and Everything Everywhere All At Once star Michelle Yeoh and when he said, “You are gonna have to tangle with Spider-Man!” the camera panned towards Andrew Garfield – and there he was with his awkward smiling face, proving why he’s the best ‘Peter Parker’!

Check out the full monologue video here:

As soon as Andrew Garfield’s reaction was recorded, the audience took a min to respond and then broke into applause and laughter. As the Oscars’ producer, Molly McNearney told Variety, “I went up to Michelle, Michael, Pedro, Andrew, Steven Spielberg, and we told them minutes before the show started, ‘you’re going to be on camera. Jimmy’s going to refer to you as part of his security team. If you could just show some kind of physical support or give him a fist bump.”

While talking further about it, Molly mentioned all the celebs were all okay with it and supportive of it. However, when Andrew Garfield was asked to do the web-sling, he “made his own choice” did something extraordinary, which was “even better”.

Here’s how Twitter has been reacting to it, check out the thread:

Andrew Garfield, among others, was informed moments before air that he’d be singled out as part of Jimmy Kimmel’s “security team” at the #Oscars. Garfield was asked if he’d do a Spider-Man web sling, but “he made his own choice.”https://t.co/Bor3u3HyBB pic.twitter.com/l1VHPUuvsH — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 14, 2023

Well, what are your thoughts about Andrew Garfield’s awkward smiling face? Isn’t he the cutest?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: When ‘Batman’ Christian Bale Scared ‘Bale’ Tom Hardy In Real Life With His 10Ft Tall Batman Costume, Latter Said: “Not The Kind Of Guy…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News