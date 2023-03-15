Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Batman movies are arguably one of the most loved trilogies of all time. The performance of Christian Bale as Batman is still remembered as one of the most iconic portrayals of Bruce Wayne and his alter ego. Not to forget the villain of The Dark Knight Rises, Tom Hardy, who played the role of Bane, an imposing terrorist, did not let Batman take all the spotlight alone!

While the duo faced off against each other in the 2012 movie, The Dark Knight Rises, Hardy revealed he was intimidated by the Oscar-winner’s presence and especially when he was wearing the Batman costume. Even though the actor admired Bale for his work, he once shared working with “10ft tall” Batman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation with People, Tom Hardy talked about being a part of Christopher Nolan’s final Batman film. Christian Bale’s intensity and dedication to the role inspired Tom Hardy. “He was a massive draw to work with. When I first met him at the screen test, I put my outfit on, and I got to the trailer and saw him sitting there without a T-shirt on, and I saw what his arms were like, and I thought, ‘I am going to walk this,’” shared the Bane actor.

However, Hardy’s admiration became frightening when he saw Christian Bale in his costume because he was expecting “the old Batman in grey pants.” The Bane actor recalls and adds, “Then this huge looming figure turned up at 10ft tall with huge pointy ears, and he looked at me and said, ‘Hi. I am Batman.’ And that scared me. Christian Bale is really tough – not the kind of guy you want to p*** off.”

With the progress of the movie’s shooting, the Batman actor was able to experience Hardy’s work ethic and dedication to the role firsthand. Even he praised the actor’s performance by saying, “He’s kind of just gleeful, coming into work every day. He’s got a great character to chew the scenery within a good way, and he’s the real deal.”

Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: After Vanessa Hudgens Had An Awkward Run-In With Her Ex-BF Austin Butler At Oscars 2023, She Requests Fans To “Only Talk About Peace”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News