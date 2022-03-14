The Batman starring Robert Pattinson is enjoying a good run at the Indian box office. There’s a lot of competition out in the Indian market, but amidst it, the film is working in its own space. The latest is, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of several Hollywood biggies.

Over the years, Hollywood films have secured a big market among Indian audiences. Be it superhero films, thrillers or action films, fans have poured enough love on the quality content. Now, the Robert Pattinson starrer too is enjoying a good run in the country.

After Spider-Man: No Way Home shattered records in India, big expectations were pinned down on The Batman. Even though the film didn’t open that much huge, it is working decently and has made 40.75 crores* after the end of the second weekend. In a meantime, it has surpassed the numbers of 7 Hollywood biggies.

With 40.75 crores*, The Batman crossed Skyfall (30 crores), Ant-Man And The Wasp (30.60 crores), The Dark Knight Rises (33 crores), Justice League (35 crores), Black Panther (38 crores), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (40 crores) and Incredibles 2 (40.25 crores).

The Batman will cross The Nun, Frozen 2, Annabelle: Creation in the next few days.

Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson recently shared that he accidentally planted the seed with producer Dylan Clark for the role of Batman in the latest cape crusader film.

“I think I accidentally planted the seed. I was meeting Dylan for something else and then… Actually, to be honest, I think I definitely was angling after it, but I didn’t know what the status of the project was. But I remember talking to Dylan for a long time then just right at the end, being, ‘So what’s happening with The Batman?’ But it didn’t really fit into the kind of stuff I was doing then. But for some reason, with Batman… It’s literally the only comic character I’d ever do. It’s by far the coolest one. And I thought it was completely out of reach as well,” The Batman actor said (via IANS).

