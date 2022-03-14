It’s been a fortnight since the Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman hit the theatres. The movie soared in its opening weekend and since then has been maintaining a decent hold at the box office worldwide. Now, there has been a new update that the Matt Reeves directorial is reaching a new milestone globally.

Though the film opened to tremendous applause and praise, some aspects of it haven’t settled well with some fans. For instance, the DC flick received criticism over its Asian victim scene shown in the starting. Several people thought that considering the current situation of the American-Asians, the scene seemed ‘triggering.’

The Batman saw a drop during the week but picked up during its second weekend. According to BoxOfficeMojo, the Robert Pattinson starrer has collected $463,220,826 at the worldwide box office, which means that it is reaching the half a billion mark ($500 million). Only a few Hollywood hits like Spider-Man: No Way Home, No Time to Die, F9, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage have been able to hit that benchmark during the pandemic.

While The Batman has made $238,520,826 at the North American box office, it has accumulated another $224,700,000 internationally. The Robert Pattinson-led film exceeded expectations at the opening weekend. Keeping in mind all of this and the ratings and reviews, it seems like DC has proven that you don’t need multiverses to create a gripping superhero movie.

While talking about the movie, Zoe Kravitz‘s Catwoman and Paul Dano’s Riddler are particularly receiving the most praise. The audience is turning out to see the detective story in motion, with the superhero antics of Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight.

One of the biggest reasons this DC flick produced by Warner Bros is doing well at the box office as compared to their other 2021 releases, is due to its exclusive theatrical release. WB decided to not release The Batman on HBO Max as of now, which was a smart and sensible move.

