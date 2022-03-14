It was a good second weekend for The Batman as the collections grew quite well, especially on Saturday when they turned out to be more than double of Friday. From there it was about finding some decent push on Sunday and this is what happened as 3.25 crores* came in. The film did start well, albeit below expectations since a double digit opening seemed on the cards. However, growth over the first weekend had indicated a good hold in days to come. This didn’t turn out to be the case as on Monday itself the fall was around 50%, and that pretty much indicated that the superhero film will primarily stay on to be a weekend film.

This is what’s happening because even though there is heavy competition for the DC film, loyal audiences are still stepping in. While Gangubai Kathiawadi and Radhe Shyam were always expected to be a spanner in the box office plans for all films in the running, what came as a huge surprise for all involved was The Kashmir Files which just took over everything everywhere. The impact was bound to be felt by all other films in the running, but somehow The Batman has battled that.

Currently, the film stands at 40.75 crores* and from here it would be hoping that at least 1 crore more come on each of the weekdays. This, coupled with another push over the third weekend (primarily on the power of the Holi holiday on Friday), will take it closer to the 50 crores mark. Meanwhile, it has surpassed Batman v Superman (40 crores). The film has done well to reach this far and at least kept theatres engaged with audience footfalls.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

