Now, this is miraculous indeed. The Kashmir Files is turning out to be a tremendous success and within its opening weekend itself, the film has pretty much recovered its entire cost. After exceeding expectations by miles on the first day [3.55 crores], the film more than doubled these numbers on Saturday [8.50 crores]. By then it was clear that it would be mayhem on Sunday and this is what happened as 14 crores* more came in on Sunday. With this, the total of the film stands at 26.05 crores*.

Advertisement

The film is facing an altogether different issue now and that’s to do with showcasing more than anything else. Originally planned for release at 500 screens, the film started playing at around 700 screens from Friday. The shows have been increased on Saturday and Sunday, and with houseful response coming in, there are more screens that are required to be dedicated to The Kashmir Files. There are big movies like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Radhe Shyam and The Batman and screens would now need to be released, especially from the last two films.

Advertisement

The ensemble affair led by Anupam Kher and Darshan Kumar is set to have fabulous weekdays ahead of it as well and it won’t be surprising if the 60 crores mark is reached by the close of the first week. That would make it the fourth highest Hindi grosser post the pandemic after Sooryavanshi, Gangubai Kathiawadi and 83, which speaks volumes of the film’s success. It would be only post next week, once Bachchhan Paandey, that the extent of the film’s super success would be known.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: The Kashmir Files Will Be The Most Successful & Profitable Film Of The Year, Says Kangana Ranaut Bashing Bollywood For Its ‘Pin-Drop Silence’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube