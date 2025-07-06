Crunchyroll landed a heavy hitter this summer with Takopi’s Original Sin, and in only six episodes, the series has already managed to leave a serious mark. The premiere alone caught fire almost instantly, with its first episode scoring a 9.8 on IMDb and an overall score of 9.3, which is one of the highest ratings for any show this year. However, the reaction is not surprising as it is the kind of anime that grabs attention from the first frame and doesn’t let go.

Takopi’s Original Sin’s Episode One Sets The Tone With A Tragic Twist

The look of the show is striking. It is bright and almost childlike in style, but behind that colorful surface lies something a lot more intense. What starts out feeling like a familiar sci-fi setup, with a wide-eyed alien named Takopi arriving on Earth, slowly reveals something much heavier. It pulls viewers into the world of elementary school kids dealing with real pain like bullying, neglect, and abuse, and then it hits even harder when one of them takes her own life. All of these events take place in episode one.

Takopi’s Original Sin Stays True To Its Manga Roots

For anime lovers, it is a brutal shift, there’s no doubt about it but that works because the contrast is handled so well. The soft, cartoon-like visuals make the dark moments feel even more raw, and somehow, the balance never feels forced. That contrast was already a big part of what made the manga stand out, and the anime sticks to it closely, turning pages into motion with surprising care and emotion.

What makes it more unsettling is that it’s told through the lives of children, none older than ten. It’s not easy to watch, and it shouldn’t be. But this isn’t done for shock as there’s a purpose behind the darkness, as per Screenrant.

The adults failed the kids so badly… 🤕 Anime: Takopi’s Original Sin pic.twitter.com/0jpbubri6z — Shonen Corner (@shounencorner) July 5, 2025

Takopi’s Original Sin Could Be The Best Anime Of 2025

Despite all the pain, the story doesn’t aim to glorify suffering. It builds toward something more meaningful, which is a slow, deliberate push toward hope. Even in its darkest moments, Takopi’s Original Sin clings to the idea that things can change that happiness is still possible. That’s why it’s becoming one of the most talked-about shows of the year, not just in anime circles but across TV in general. It’s already shaping up to be one of the best anime of the year.

Takopi’s Original Sin, with more episodes on the way every Friday, is shaping up to be the kind of story people will remember long after the season ends.

Takopi’s Original Sin Trailer

