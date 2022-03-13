It’s been two days since Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s directorial The Kashmir Files was released in theatres and it has taken the internet by storm. The film, which is being lauded by one and one on social media and in theatres, is doing exceptionally well. The film has left every other film aside and has managed to take a huge jump on the 2nd day of its release. After earning around 3.5 cr on day 1, it showed a huge growth on day 2 at the box-office by collecting around 8.5 cr.

Advertisement

While everyone, who has watched the film, can’t stop praising it, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has once again launched her attack on the film industry. The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley.

Advertisement

Taking to his Insta story, Kangana Ranaut lauded The Kashmir Files and bashed the film industry for the ‘pin drop silence’. The Manikarnika actress bashed the B-Town celebs for not speaking about the most successful and profitable film of the year.

Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Please notice the pin drop silence in the Film industry about #thekashmirfiles. Not just content even its business is exemplary… investment and profit proportion might be such a case study that it will be the most successful and profitable film of the year… It also broke many myths about theatres being exclusive for big budgets, event films or visual/VFX spectacles post pandemic. It is breaking every myth and preconceived notion that was there and bringing back the audience to the theatres.”

“6am shows in multiplexes are full, it’s unbelievable!!! Bullydawood aur unke chamche sadme mein chale gaye hai… Not a word, sari duniya dekh rahi hai inko lekin phir bhi not a word… Their time is up,” she wrote further.

That apart, The Kashmir Files makers are over the moon as they received a congratulatory call from the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, who has lauded their courage. Vivek Agnihotri along with producer Abhishek Agarwal and actress Pallavi Joshi were felicitated by the PM.

It was a pleasure to meet our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi Ji.

What makes it more special is his appreciation and noble words about #TheKashmirFiles.

We've never been prouder to produce a film.

Thank you Modi Ji 🙏 @narendramodi @vivekagnihotri #ModiBlessedTKF 🛶 pic.twitter.com/H91njQM479 — Abhishek Agarwal🇮🇳 (@AbhishekOfficl) March 12, 2022

The filmmaker Abhishek Agarwal shared a few pictures from their meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wrote alongside, “It was a pleasure to meet our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi Ji. What makes it more special is his appreciation and noble words about #TheKashmirFiles. We’ve never been prouder to produce a film. Thank you Modi Ji @narendramodi. @vivekagnihotri. #ModiBlessedTKF”

Must Read: When Shahid Kapoor On Working With Kareena Kapoor Khan In Films Said, “If My Director Will Ask To Romance A Cow Or Buffalo…

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube