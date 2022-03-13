After over performing big time on Friday [3.55 crores], the Kashmir files went through the roof on Saturday with 8.5 crores more coming in. This is truly unbelievable since miracles like these happened only during pre-pandemic and that too with very select movies that emerged as a dark horse. However, this has happened pretty early in 2022 with theatres coming back in action only three Fridays back. Still, for audiences to start making beeline for a niche film like this and challenging the biggest of the other Bollywood films playing around is an eye opener.

Released on just 700 odd screens, The Kashmir Files is doing great guns and is now also seeing an increase in shows already. Exhibitors have already started putting together the plans for Sunday to have a higher count of shows and from Monday onwards it would be an altogether different story. This is the second instance for a Vivek Agnihotri film to see word of mouth translating into superb collections, as was seen with his The Tashkent Files as well. That film played on the lower side and continued to grow and here an excellent opening is an advantage.

With 12.05 crores* already in its kitty, The Kashmir Files has already done triple the first week collections of The Tashkent Files [3.5 crores] and has covered more than half of the distance of its lifetime [18 crores]. The manner in which it’s going through, by the close of the first weekend it would surpass even that number, hence turning out to be a lottery for all involved.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

