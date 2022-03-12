Social media trolls never miss an opportunity to troll Bollywood divas. From their physical appearance to their fashion wardrobe, the faceless trolls never miss a chance to mock Bollywood actresses online. Jahnvi Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday and got mercilessly trolled for the most bizarre reason. Scroll below to read the reason behind the trolling.

Janhvi is one of the fashion icons of gen Z and never misses a chance to turn heads with her city sightings and red carpet appearances. The beauty has a chic fashion sense and is always updated with new fashion trends. Coming back to the topic, the Dhadak actress got trolled for her look at the airport.

Janhvi Kapoor donned a neutral brown look with a one-off-shoulder crop top and paired it with matching brown cargo pants. She styled her look with a zebra print baguette bag and black sneakers to go with her look.

Janhvi Kapoor slayed a no-makeup look and kept her tresses open letting them fall on her face. The beauty also wore a face mask and smiled graciously for paps as she made her way to the airport. Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

She has a great fashion sense!

Reacting to Janhvi Kapoor’s video, a troll commented, “Plastic and fillers factory she is.” Another troll commented, “She is only posing all the time on Instagram instead should work on her acting skills miss Plastic baby😂” A third troll commented, “Why she is turning like a ducky figure 🤭” A fourth troll commented, “Ye moti kitni ho gyi.”

What are your thoughts on Janhvi’s airport look? Tell us in the comments below.

