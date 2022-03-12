Actor Prateik Babbar, who has been part of films like Dhobi Ghat, Dum Maaro Dum, Baaghi 2, Yaaram and more, will soon be seen in the Akshay Kumar led action-comedy Bachchhan Paandey. During a recent interaction, the actor shared his views on whether actors should seek permission from their spouses before working on an intimate scene onscreen.

For those who do not know, post witnessing the steamy scenes between Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s characters in Gehraiyaan, the actress was asked if she sought permission from her husband Ranveer Singh before saying yes to them. So should an actor take his better half’s permission? Here’s what Prateik has to say.

During a recent conversation with ETimes, Prateik Babbar laid it out as it is while talking about actors needing to ask their spouses’ permission for intimate scenes. Stating that it is important to have a conversation, the Mitron actor said, “I don’t think there’s a permission that needs to be involved. Maybe actresses like that exist who have to take permission from their spouses. In my opinion, I think it’s wrong. Because the spouse needs to respect what the other spouse is doing.”

Continuing further, Prateik Babbar added that spouses need to understand the demands their partner’s careers throw. He said, “This comes with the territory, being an artist or actor. Communication is the key. You must have a conversation about it, you must be on the same page. But taking permission? Aap meri maa ho? Aap mere baap ho (Are you my mom or dad)? I absolutely disagree with the fact that I have to take permission.”

The Chhichhore actor further added, “I do agree and firmly stand for having a conversation about it. Kaun hote ho aap muje dene ko permission? Mera career hain, apne pairon pe khade hokar hum kaam karte hai. Main apne baap se permission nahi leta (Who are you to give me permission? It is my career that I built and I work on my own. I do not seek even from my father). Pardon my language. I don’t expect my partner to ask me for permission, definitely expect to have a conversation about it. Permission is, I think, a wrong word.”

Before signing off, Prateik Babbar added one may need to seek permission when people are frightened about their partner. He stated that such a relationship won’t go anywhere and it would be destroyed and become toxic in no time.

