Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone made her smashing debut with the 2007 film Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She went on to do several films and became one of the highest-paid actresses in the film industry. Now she recalls the time when she met the superstar for the first time.

Deepika was last seen in Shakun Batra’s film Gehraiyaan which was released on Amazon Prime Video. She shares screen space with Ananya Panday, Sidhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. The film was released on February 11th and received mixed reviews.

Now Deepika Padukone recalls her early days as an actor and how her experience in the film business was presented to her ‘on a platter’. She even recounted a time when she met Shah Rukh Khan for the first time at his residence Mannat. Talking to Vogue magazine, the actress remembered her modelling days and said, “A very prominent director noticed me in one of these [modelling] campaigns. She was casting for a movie opposite India’s biggest superstar. He was then and he continues to be.”

“I remember just sitting at the edge of the sofa, being so nervous, and almost in a daze. I couldn’t even process what was happening. They never auditioned me. Even today, I look at [the director, Farah Khan,] and I’m like, ‘What were you guys thinking?’” Deepika added.

Following Om Shanti Om release, offers started to pour in for Deepika Padukone. Her life changed overnight. However, Piku actress began feeling lost in the film industry. “My first experience was almost served to me on a platter. I was so well presented and so well taken care of that I thought that’s just the way it’s going to be; that the director would always make sure that I act well, and that my diction is on point and I’m looking amazing. It took me many, many films to realize that’s not always the case. There’s parts of it that the director will bring, but there’s a lot of it that I need to bring to the table [myself],” Deepika said.

