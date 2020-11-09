If you are born in the 90s, you must be feeling old already. If you aren’t, well, let us tell you that it has been 13 years since Deepika Padukone made her debut in Bollywood. It has been 13 years since we got one of the most gorgeous and talented actresses. It has been 13 years since Shah Rukh Khan starred in one of his best films, Om Shanti Om or OSO.

Om Shanti Om is not a movie for Shah fans, it’s an emotion for them. It’s like a festival for every Shah lover and for every Bollywood fan. Yes, it had the revenge and reincarnation drama, but it had the good old Bollywood and the new one too. It has good-looking cast, songs, dance and half the industry coming together for a dance number.

No one can forget Deepika Padukone’s beautiful smile and iconic hand wave as she walks the red carpet as ShantiPriya. Shah Rukh Khan made us fall in love with him all over again as a mesmerised Om Prakash Makhija and dashing Om Kapoor. Arjun Rampal played the bad guy like there’s one in every Hindi movie. Shreyas Talpade played Pappu Master, a friend we all wish to have in life. Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om had it all – drama, entertainment, wonderful moments and seetimaar dialogues.

Talking about dialogues, no one can forget Om Makhija’s drunk dialogue monologue as she pretends to win a batli award. His lines ‘I feel like the king of the world’ is still considered one of the best dialogues in Hindi cinema. But did you know this Om Shanti Om dialogue was inspired by James Cameron when he won an Oscar for his film Titanic?

Yes, that’s right. In 1998, James Cameron won the Best Director award for Titanic starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. In his acceptance speech, James said, “I don’t know about you but I’m having a really great time. Every director that ever stood up here had a cast to thank. I had a killer cast.”

While thanking his parents, James Cameon said, “Mom, Dad, there’s no way that I can express to you what I’m feeling right now. My heart is full to bursting, except to say I am the king of the world’.”

While there is a slight change made in the way Shah Rukh Khan says these lines, we absolutely loved his dialogue delivery and performance in Om Shanti Om.

Which is your favourite line from the SRK-Deepika Padukone’s Om Shanti Om? Do let us know in the comments section below.

