Yash Raj Films’ next with Shah Rukh Khan, Pathan is making a lot of buzz for all the right reasons. While earlier this week John Abraham’s massive remuneration made headlines, today it is Deepika Padukone‘s package for the film that is in the news. If the reports are to go by, Padukone is being paid a massive amount to star alongside the two actors and below are all the details about the same.

If you are unaware about Pathan, the film is a part of YRF’s 50-year celebration. The film that brings together three biggest names of Bollywood including Deepika, Shah Rukh and John, is being helmed by War director Siddharth Anand.

Now as per the latest update, Deepika Padukone has charged a hefty paycheque for the film. If a Bollywood Hungama report is anything to go by, Padukone is being paid 14-15 crores to get on board for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan.

A source close to the development said, “She is easily the most bankable female actors alongside Alia Bhatt today, and everyone at Yash Raj Films as well as SRK, was keen to get Deepika on board this film, to make it one of the biggest casting coups in the year to come. It’s a well-sketched character for Deepika, and she will start shooting from early next year. She has allotted all her dates, and her acting fees for the film is approximately Rs. 14 to 15 crore.”

Like Deepika Padukone, even John Abraham is been paid a significant amount to star in Pathan. The actor is charging 20 crores as per the buzz. The film is turning out a massive affair, and the source also has the same to say. Pathan is right now mounted on a budget as big as 200 crores.

The source said, “Adi is known to splurge money on his films to give it an international vibe in all aspects – from action to casting – and he didn’t even think twice before agreeing to the acting fees demanded by both John and Deepika. It’s one of the most ambitious YRF films till date, and he doesn’t want to compromise on SRK’s comeback to the screen.”

Pathan goes on floors in November end and Shah Rukh Khan will begin his part of the shoot. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are set to start work on the film next year.

